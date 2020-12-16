The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the Budget for 2021 with 36 votes in favour and 26 against.

The final vote on the Appropriation Bill was taken after a sitting of four-and-a-half-hours devoted to a cumbersome procedure which sees MPs voting, at several stages on the funds for each ministry and the appropriation of funds for the government as a whole.

Ministers had to move various amendments in view of the ministerial reshuffle and movement of ministerial responsibilities that followed the budget debate.

The budget was presented on October 19 by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, who has since stepped down.

The Appropriations Bill 2021 and supplementary estimates for 2020 were moved by new finance minister Clyde Caruana. Wednesday's votes had been delayed to await approval by the European Commission.

Parliament is adjourned to January 11.