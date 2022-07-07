The metal barriers surrounding parliament since 2019 are to stay in place until a "permanent solution" is found, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia said.

In reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Darren Carabott, Farrugia said that while he appreciates the artistry of the building, he also has to ensure that both MPs and the building itself are protected.

"Until a permanent solution for this is found, the crowd barriers clearly delineating the area near the building, where MPs and committees meet, should continue to be used," Farrugia said.

Farrugia also said following talks with parliament's security services at the start of the legislature, it was agreed that the number of barriers would be reduced "considerably".

The barriers were put in place during protests amid political unrest in December 2019 over revelations linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The decision to place barriers all around parliament had come under fire in 2019, with the Chamber of Architects saying the use of barriers impeded the use of public spaces.

Following the March election, newly-elected PN MP Eve Borg Bonello had also vowed to work on getting the barriers removed, saying parliament belonged to the people.