Parliament is discussing a new law that would allow people to check with the police whether their partner has any history of domestic violence.

The Domestic Violence Prevention Bill - which is going through a second reading and has the support of both government and opposition MPs - would introduce a register of people who have been convicted of domestic violence.

The register would not be made public, but those in a relationship who suspect that their partner might turn abusive can file a request with the Victim Support Agency to inquire whether they have been found guilty of domestic violence in the past.

The agency will only provide information on whether the partner had past domestic violence convictions. It will not force the inquiring person to break up.

Speaking to fellow MPs, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said he is aware that the law was deemed controversial when proposed in other countries, however, the government believes people have the right to know whether their partner was previously convicted of domestic abuse. People will then be free to make their own choices.

"We will simply give people a heads up because we believe they have the right for it," Camilleri said, adding that the law is only one of several measures that the government is introducing to fight the plight of domestic abuse in the wake of horrific femicides such as Bernice Cassar's murder.

Last month, an inquiry tasked with establishing whether the state failed femicide victim Bernice Cassar concluded that the state 'system' failed the mother-of-two, particularly because of a lack of resources and a heavy caseload.

On Wednesday Camilleri said the government was doing everything it could to bring justice to victims. Any useful law, coming from whichever political party, should be passed and enforced, he said, although even the best of efforts would not eradicate the problem, because wherever there are people, there will be mistakes. But politicians have a duty to do all that they can, he said.

Camilleri also clarified that the new law would not allow just anyone to check on the criminal history of whoever they wanted.

"You can't just decide to check whether your neighbour has been convicted," he said, clarifying that the people who make use of the service should be in a relationship with the person they are inquiring about.

"It will also serve to remind perpetrators that hurting people today could stay with them for the rest of their lives. They will not be able to easily start a new relationship as if nothing ever happened in previous relationships."

The law was one of Labour's election manifesto proposals last year.

Inspired by a UK law

Camilleri said the Maltese law was inspired by UK legislation commonly known as Clare's Law.

The law was named after Clare Wood, a woman murdered in the UK in 2009 by her former domestic partner.

Most crucially, the law gives people the right to ask for information from the police about a potential abuser, and the right for the public to know whether a person has had an abusive past, which is partly why it has been controversial since its inception.

The Maltese law would not allow police to disclose such information to the public.

Rosianne Cutajar urged parliament to pass the law

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar urged MPs to pass the law last May, saying Malta could benefit from introducing Clare's Law.

A few days later, Domestic Violence Commissioner Audrey Friggieri welcomed the suggestion but said it would not solve all the issues surrounding domestic abuse.