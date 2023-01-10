Parliament should have an area where MPs could meet informally, as a way to reduce tension between them, Labour MP Chris Agius suggested on Tuesday.

Speaking during the adjournment of the parliamentary sitting, the former minister recalled how the previous parliament at the palace had a “lobby” area (a bar), where members from both sides could meet in a casual manner.

“I have been a member of parliament for many years, and I believe there was more friendship between MPs from the two parties when we were in the previous building,” Agius said.

“Before it was easier to share ideas, even seek help. I believe that the fact that members had a place where they could meet up for a chat forged stronger friendships.”

Parliament relocated to the current building from the palace in 2015, but as the number of ministers and MPs grew, it suffered a lack of space, with the so-called 'lobby' being one of the casualties.

Agius called for its reinstatement after first paying a heartfelt tribute to former Labour MP Silvio Parnis, who died on January 3.

Agius said their friendship dated back 30 years, and up until last summer, the two would meet every week.

"Silvio worked for those who are vulnerable, the elderly... he never stopped and his door was open to everyone," Agius said.

"We had a beautiful friendship, perhaps because we did similar work, in similar districts and faced similar problems. So many times I would reach out to him, call him about a family in need, and he would do all he could to help them."