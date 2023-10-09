Former judge and Labour MP Philip Sciberras was recalled as a man who knew the law on the "tip of his fingers" and as "a man of respect", as Parliament paid him tribute on Monday.

Also a poet and a writer, Sciberras died on October 2 following a long battle with a terminal illnes. He was 77.

He served as an MP under Dom Mintoff in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Sciberras was a “giant figure” for many in the legal profession and recalled the moments he met Sciberras when he was still a lawyer.

“I remember one time in particular when I entered the courts early and when I walked in, I saw a cloud of smoke and Dr Sciberras preparing his client’s file,” he said.

“He knew the cases of his clients by heart and was always very well prepared. He knew the law at his fingertips. He was respectful and winning a case against him was very difficult.”

He said Sciberras was a respectable figure in the law courts, and he had also experienced his work as a judge.

“I remember his efficiency as a judge. H would ask many questions and again show full respect to everyone in the room,” Abela said, recalling how after Sciberras retired, he would sometimes call him for advice.

Abela said that Sciberras was protective of his family and recalled his last phone call with him.

“I saw his human side. By then he knew of his illness. But there was a sense of optimism in our discussions, and I feel privileged to speak about this person and to experience him at different stages of my life.”

He said Sciberras has left an impact on the legal profession, and his presence will also be greatly missed by other professionals, and his family.

“His life will continue through his work, he will be remembered as a politician, a lawyer, a judge, but most importantly as a family man.”

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech also recalled Sciberras' efficiency and how his writings have contributed to Maltese society.

"I recall him as an incredibly intelligent person," he said.

"A man of few words, but as a judge, his sentences had a huge impact."