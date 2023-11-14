Parliament’s morning session started 15 minutes later than usual on Tuesday, after the minister and shadow minister due to address the House were both stuck in traffic.

Tuesday’s morning session discussed the 2024 Budget estimates for the Ministry for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations and Consumer Rights.

Yet minutes after Parliament started at 9 am, Deputy Speaker David Agius had to suspend the session as there were no speakers present.

Times of Malta is informed that both Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and PN Inclusion spokesperson Graziella Galea were stuck in traffic at the time.

The session started 15 minutes later, with Galea as the first Speaker.

MPs were not the only commuters to be caught in gridlock on Tuesday morning.

Heavy traffic was reported in several localities, including key thoroughfares Regional Road, the Marsa Junction, Kappara flyover and Tal-Barrani Road, where a 47-year-old pedestrian from Qrendi was killed.

Popular Facebook group on Tuesday said a Sigma event near the flyovers caused a traffic jam in the South. Photo: Facebook

Popular Facebook page 'Maltese Roads Traffic Updates' also reported heavy southbound traffic and attributed it to a gaming conference being held close to the Marsa flyover.

Choc-a-block traffic jams have made headlines in recent weeks.

Drivers reported being stuck in traffic stretching back two kilometres as works on the Pembroke junction project began, just last week.

Back in September, Transport Malta's chief proposal to avoid commuting during peak hours was met with harsh criticism.