A new parliamentary term officially opens on Saturday, with reforming IVF laws expected to be at the top of lawmakers' agenda.

The 14th legislature since Malta's independence begins with a ceremonial Mass of the Holy Spirit at St John's Co-Cathedral delivered by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

MPs and their loved ones will then march through the main streets of the capital to the Renzo Piano parliament building, with well-wishers expected to gather to cheer them on.

This will be the second full legislature in the new parliament building at the entrance of Valletta, after the move from the Grandmaster’s Palace in 2015.

What to expect

In the parliament, MPs will fill the chamber while their guests can watch on from the strangers’ gallery overhead.

President George Vella will then deliver what is auspiciously known as the "speech from the throne". As the head of state, the president is the official head of the house of representatives.

The speech from the throne - delivered from a far less grand chair used by the speaker - normally sees the president lay out what is expected from parliamentarians for the coming five-year term.

The speech is written by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Once the speech is over, the first order of business is for a new parliamentary speaker to be appointed.

Anġlu Farrugia, who has already served two terms is the government’s nominee for the post. However, the Opposition has already said it will not back Farrugia's nomination.

With both sides disagreeing, Farrugia will need a formal vote to be confirmed in the post he has held since 2013. Nominating a Speaker only requires a simple majority vote, so the government does not need the opposition’s support.

The position of deputy speaker is expected to be filled by Opposition MP David Agius. The government has said it will back Agius for that post.

Once the speaker positions are assigned, the elected MPs - at 79, the largest number in electoral history - will be sworn in, starting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

IVF reform to be prioritised

The first day in the House is a ceremonial affair.

As is tradition, the deputy prime minister will read out the first motions.

These are procedural and are required for parliament to function. They mostly concern the time allocated to different speeches and the setting up of the House Business Committee, the parliamentary committee which lays out what items lawmakers will be discussing.

The committee will have its first meeting early next week and the government is expected to press ahead with pushing for IVF reform as a matter of priority.

Abela has already pledged to reform laws regulating the fertility treatment within the first 100 days of this legislature.

With parliament expected to rise for its summer recess in July, MPs are likely to start discussing those reforms later this month.

The only other issue that is likely to be given priority before the summer break is the closing off of the remaining financial estimates from the last Budget, sources told Times of Malta.