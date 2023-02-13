Mosta square could be pedestrianised on weekends as part of a plan to reduce traffic in Malta’s town and village centres.

The Slow Streets project would also see some of the town’s streets regularly closed to vehicles with traffic rerouted.

Mosta is one of more than 40 localities to sign up to the project, which is a collaboration between the transport and local government ministries, Transport Malta and the local councils’ association.

Architect Antoine Zammit of Studjuurban recently presented proposals to Mosta to residents and business owners at a public meeting.

“The idea (of Slow Streets) is to create a network of roads within localities that is safe for pedestrians, particularly vulnerable people,” Zammit told Times of Malta.

History has shown us that pedestrian zones encourage foot traffic, which is good news for business owners - Antoine Zammit, Studjuurban

At the public meeting, Zammit said some changes have already taken place.

Three streets behind the basilica are being pedestrianised with traffic only allowed for residents, Triq Il-Kurat Schembri, Triq Il-Parroċċa, and Triq Il-Lunzjata.

There are plans to make part of Triq Anġlu Gatt, which has a particularly large elderly population, a one-way street to reduce cars using the street as a bypass.

Another part of the street has been earmarked as a ‘play street’ ‒ an area that would be completely closed to traffic from time to time to allow events to take place in the area.

'Pedestrian zones encourage foot traffic'

“History has shown us that pedestrian zones encourage foot traffic, which is good news for business owners,” he said.

“Valletta and Bisazza Street in Sliema, are testaments to this,” he said.

Mosta mayor Christopher Grech said that changes to traffic flows in the square mean that the area can eventually be pedestrianised on some weekends.

“Why shouldn’t the pjazza be open for pedestrians on weekends? This would be great for local businesses,” the mayor told a public meeting.

Another project, already approved by Transport Malta, will see the two lanes flanking the San Silvestru chapel moved to one side, with parking moved to the other side, Grech said.