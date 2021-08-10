Żejtun is likely to be the first village to have temporarily pedestrianised squares and streets as part of the ‘Slow Streets’ project.

It is one of six localities chosen for the pilot project, which will aim to reduce traffic in village cores and provide more open spaces to the public.

Dingli, Qrendi, Żurrieq, Mqabba and Safi are the other chosen localities.

The project will start in the next eight weeks, Local Councils Association president Mario Fava told Times of Malta. He said that out of the six localities, Żejtun is the most advanced to start the project.

“We hope to create a concept of ‘play streets’ an area where children can play and residents can enjoy,” he said.

He said that the plan is to start one street at a time in Żejtun, to give residents time to adapt to the change. Such streets will only be closed temporarily at designated times in the day.

“When we say temporarily, we do not mean that this is a temporary project. We want such projects to be introduced slowly, and for the mentality to change, with the hope that in the future such zones will remain pederstrianised,” Fava said.

Changing mentalities took time, but it was possible, as was the case with the pedestrianisation of Bisazza Street in Sliema several years ago, he observed.

The Slow Streets concept was first announced in May last year. It was inspired by the sight of empty open spaces during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative is planned to be much wider, with urban development studies on pedestrianised zones in 43 local councils.

Fava said that residents will be consulted and the needs of each area will be detailed.

€350,000 funding for projects under 'Slow Streets' initiative

Ten local councils will be provided funding for projects under the initiative, after applying for a scheme issued by the Directorate for Local Government.

Announcing the funding on Tuesday, Transport Minister Ian Borg and Local Government Minister Jose' Herrera said that Msida, St. Julians, Iklin, Xewkija, Safi, Dingli, Għarghur, Naxxar, Fgura and Munxar will be allocated €350,000 for projects to push for more sustainable modes of transport and incentives.

"It is important that we continue discussing how we can improve and assist sustainable incentives in various localities," Borg said.

He also spoke on how the government continues to work on reducing the country's carbon footprint, such as through the installation of solar panels on top of route buses.

"We are creating incentives to encourage people to reduce their dependence on private vehicles, by choosing to walk, ride a bike and even use public transport."

Herrera said that through such funds, local councils will be able to invest in facilities to improve their locality.

"This is just the beginning of a series of initiatives to help finance and enhance accessibility for both residents and visitors of these localities," he said.