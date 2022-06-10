Parts of the Birkirkara bypass had to be closed to traffic on Friday afternoon due to grass fire in nearby fields.

The police said the fire was under control but the road was nonetheless temporarily closed as a precaution.

According to traffic app MRTU, the southbound lane of the bypass, or Dun Karm Psaila street as it is officially called, was closed for traffic at around 1pm.

Drivers in the area reported plumes of smoke over the area.

The road was reopened to traffic around 45 minutes later.

It remains unclear what caused the fire, with the police unable to provide any further details.

Earlier on Friday, the Met Office said winds could reach near-gale force speeds and issued a weather warning.