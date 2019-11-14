The government has not yet reinstated law firm Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates’ licence to sell passports following a report by the citizenship scheme regulator published this week.

Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates had its licence to sell passports to investors suspended in September after its agents were caught on camera making a series of claims to an undercover journalist from French TV show Enquête Exclusive (Exclusive Inquiry).

Earlier this week, the Individual Investor Programme regulator found no evidence to back the claims, including that its agents were close to ministers and passport applications originally turned down could be given a second chance.

It said: "An analysis of these observations has not uncovered any red flags which support, in all or in part, the purported allegations”.

Contacted following the publication of the regulator’s report, a spokeswoman for the Citizenship Parliamentary Secretariat confirmed the government had not yet reinstated the firm’s licence but did not divulge any further details on the matter.

"No, it (the licence) has not been reinstated," a spokesperson said.

"The report published two days ago, and which clearly stated that the agent had never received any preferential treatment, is being evaluated.’

Questions on whether the government would consider eventually handing the firm its licence back or whether it would remain suspended remained unanswered.

The firm has yet to react to the regulator’s report. Contacted on Thursday, a spokesman said a statement had been prepared and was “being vetted” however a reply to questions was not received by the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici has told Times of Malta he is still “thinking about” whether he will take legal action against the law firm for claiming it is friendly with him and other ministers.