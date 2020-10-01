The Malta College of Pathologists has called for tougher action against COVID-19, including a return to work-from-home and a further reduction in the size of public gatherings.

The health authorities on Wednesday announced that groups of people in public spaces cannot be larger than 10.

The college said it had observed with sadness how the local COVID-19 situation had deteriorated and the European Centre for Disease Control had expressed its concerns

"It is incomprehensible that our political leaders appear not to share the ECDC’s high concern and continue to adopt a business as usual attitude despite the increase in infections, hospitalisations and deaths. The escalating number of deaths in the elderly is very upsetting. Repeating ad nauseum that they had underlying conditions is tantamount to suggesting that they are expendable. This is heart wrenching and amoral," the college said.

In calling for the size of public gatherings to be further reduced, the college said all establishments need to be subject to regular checks to make sure standard precautions are being observed. Establishments found to be in breach of regulations should be shut down. Testing at airports should not be random.

Passengers arriving from 'amber' countries (those countries with a medium risk) must have a negative swab test taken within the previous 72 hours, it said.

Passengers should not be allowed to board a plane without a negative swab result, thereby ensuring that all fellow passengers are protected.

"Teleworking needs to be encouraged and re-introduced in those workplaces where workers have been asked to stop teleworking," it said.

The college said it also endorsed a recent article on precautions to be taken now that schools are opening, that appeared in the Times of Malta.

It said grandparents need to be protected and should not be asked to mind their grandchildren once these start going to school.

Public's loss of trust in the authorities

The college said it was also concerned by a 'palpable loss of trust' in the authorities by the population. This was resulting in conspiracy and irrational theories, often peddled by individuals with a personal vested interest.

"As the experts in laboratory testing, we can provide an absolute confirmation that the numbers of infections and deaths being reported are completely correct and there is no evidence of any manipulation of data related to COVID-19," it said.

The public was urged to continue to follow the guidelines and recommendations of the Public Health Department. It suggested the setting up of a COVID-19 expert committee which would increase public trust in the institutions, while also co-ordinating efforts in controlling the current and subsequent COVID-19 waves in all sectors.