A number of pathways at San Anton Gardens that show “extensive damage” have been closed off to the public as minor repair works on them take place.

These works are being undertaken until the full restoration of the Grade 1 garden, which was promised over a year ago, can start, an Environment Ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier last week, independent candidate Arnold Cassola posted pictures showing pathways in the gardens closed off with metal fencing and questioned if any work on the garden was taking place.

“The whole place looks shoddier and dirtier by the day,” he said.

The ministry’s spokesperson confirmed that paths in three areas of the garden have extensive damage and Ambjent Malta, one of the entities involved in the garden’s upkeep, has closed access to them to ensure public safety.

“The temporary metal fencing currently blocking access to these three areas will soon be replaced by other hoarding features that are more suitable to the surrounding landscape,” the spokesperson told Times of Malta. Adequate signage guiding visitors to other areas of the gardens will also be placed.

The public has called for the restoration of the cracked pathways in the popular garden for years.

She said Ambjent Malta had invested around €1.8 million in the upkeep and embellishment of the garden’s green areas in the last five years. It also restored some of the garden walls and carried out maintenance on benches and other garden furniture.

Calls for San Anton Gardens to be restored to their previous beauty have been made by the public for years. Many have highlighted the broken stone benches, rugged paving and shattered windows of the gardens’ dilapidated greenhouse.

In 2021, President George Vella had urged then Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia to restore the gardens after receiving a barrage of public criticism about its state.

Farrugia promised extensive restoration works. A year and six months later – and a change in minister – those works appear to be in the pipeline.

“Preparatory works for the technical, permitting, and procurement requirements of this major project are currently under way,” the spokesperson said. Among those preparations is the mapping of paths and walls.

“This restoration, similar to the recent rehabilitation of Romeo Romano Gardens, is being planned in consultation with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.”

"A conservatory will be built in place of the greenhouse"

All walls and passages, as well as monuments and other features are to be restored and a conservatory will be built in place of the greenhouse.

“San Anton Gardens are in need of extensive restoration works and the government is committed to implementing the required works as soon as possible.”

The major restoration project for the gardens, announced over a year ago, will include the restoration of all the garden’s walls and passages.