Psychiatric patients are being denied free medication because health authorities refuse to accept a retired doctor’s signature.

Veteran psychiatrist John Mifsud, widely considered a leader in the local field, has petitioned parliament after patients complained that his prescriptions were not being accepted by the government Pharmacy of Your Choice (POYC) scheme, which hands out free medication.

“My patients, even those with severe mental health problems and who are entitled to free medicines, are being denied these medicines. They are forced to buy them or stop taking them, causing them great harm,” he said in his petition to parliament.

The moment a consultant becomes a pensioner, the POYC ceases to recognise their signature, even if they continue to work privately - Psychiatrist John Mifsud

“This is because the POYC will not recognise my signature as I retired and I am now a pensioner.”

Mifsud said that his signature is still being accepted in his private practice, in court when he is asked to be a court expert, at university where he works as a senior lecturer, in the mental health board, of which he is a member, and with the electoral commission, where he serves on its medical panel but not within the POYC scheme.

Rule says doctor must work with health department

Mifsud said he is even registered with the medical council as an active consultant. But he is still not able to prescribe free medicines to his patients because the rule says that he must be employed with the health department.

“The moment a consultant becomes a pensioner, the POYC ceases to recognise their signature, even if they continue to work privately,” he said, adding that this injustice is creating unfair suffering for his patients.

The mental health board agrees with his objection, he added, and informed the “principal government doctor” but remained without a reply.

Mifsud is asking parliament to consider abolishing the rule for all retired psychiatrists.

That way they can diagnose conditions and prescribe medication to patients whose conditions entitle them to free medicines and so they are able to modify the medication as they see fit throughout the course of treatment.

'Consider my appeal urgently'

He suggested this would apply to retired psychiatrists who are no longer employed with the health department but who are still listed as active consultants in the medical council’s registry.

Mifsud worked as a psychiatrist in the health department for more than 30 years and for 10 years before he retired he created and led the post-graduate psychiatry training programme.

“Please consider my appeal urgently. Patients are suffering and every day counts,” he pleaded with MPs.

The petition closes for signatures next Tuesday.

MPs are then expected to discuss it in the petitions committee in the coming weeks.

Questions were sent to the health ministry.