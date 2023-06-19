Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, who are among the actors starring in the Gladiator sequel, were snapped at a beach in Malta over the weekend, ahead of one of the most-anticipated Malta-shot films in years.

Preparations for the Ridley Scott-directed Gladiator sequel are in full swing with shooting taking place in Malta throughout the summer. It is the second time that Malta will provide part of the backdrop for the historical drama after the hugely successful Gladiator released 23 years ago.

But as hundreds are already engaged on the set at Fort Ricasoli, a group of young people managed to snap a picture with Mescal and Pascal at the beach.

“I bellyflopped in front of Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal,” Lily Sharp said in an Instagram post on Sunday evening.

Oscar nominee Mescal is expected to play Lucius, the son of Maximus lover Lucilla, as a grown man.

The Irish actor is known for his role in the miniseries Normal People and the film Aftersun.

Pascal is best known for his recent role in The Last of Us and his role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, Oscar-nominee Barry Keoghan and Lior Raz, the Israeli actor behind the classic series Fauda are among the stars in other main roles.

The main actor of the original Gladiator film, Russell Crowe, was also in Malta last weekend, this time as a frontman for his band The Gentlemen Barbers.

Hundreds of people are expected to be engaged as extras and in production to fill a historically accurate Rome, complete with all the nations they conquered and enslaved.

The production will be largely shot at Fort Ricasoli, the large fortification in Kalkara, which also served as the main setting for the original film.