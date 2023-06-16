Award-winning actor Russell Crowe jokingly teased a future in which Malta truly becomes his second home saying on Friday citizenship may be on the cards.

Speaking on Friday ahead of his Saturday concert, Crowe addressed the media at the show’s venue in Valletta’s St George’s Square, fielding questions from journalists.

“There have been discussions on citizenship,” the performer said with a sly tone when asked about his future in Malta, adding that he would have to speak to Prime Minister Robert Abela to check out his options.

Russell Crowe addressing the media a day before his Valletta concert. Video: Jonathan Borg

“I feel like an uncle here,” he said, describing his connection to Malta as one that is nothing less than a privilege.

When Crowe needs to take a five-minute walk between spots, he explained that it tends to take 20 minutes as people on the street stop him for photos and for a chat.

Yet, when he looks for quieter spots to take a break from the public's attention, people notice and tend to give him space, he said.

“The only reason I speak so positively about Malta is because… it is a fantastic place.”

Crowe and his band, The Gentlemen Barbers, will be performing on June 17 at St George’s Square in Valletta in the lead-up to the first Mediterrane Film Festival.

The show will also feature other artists and musicians who occasionally play together under the moniker Indoor Garden Party, a collective formed by Crowe and actor/musician Alan Doyle.

“I’m definitely looking forward to hearing the classics,” he said about Saturday’s performance as he will be able to see both new and established local artists.

Along with Crowe’s musical collective Indoor Garden Party, Maltese artists such as Ivan Grech, Ira Losco and Beth will also be performing.

“This is the most serious tour I’ve done since 2006… and to be honest, touring is a younger man's game,” he said with a smile as the multi-talented performer spoke of his recent stint of shows across Australia.

Crowe explained that rocking and rolling has always been a part of his life but, ever since his kids were born in the early 2000s, the touring life has had to take a break for him to be more present in their life while continuing his acting career.

“We don’t take any prisoners when we do a live show,” he said, joking to blow the buildings down around the square as there will be no roof to raise at the open-air venue.

Whether the acclaimed actor feels more comfortable expressing himself creatively as an actor or as a musical artist, Crowe emphasised that both outlets come from the same source despite the common misconception that they are alien to each other.

“Let’s sell some extra tickets and pack this joint out,” he said enthusiastically.

While Crowe may be in Malta for music, a sequel to the actor’s Oscar-winning film Gladiator is set to begin filming in Malta this summer.

However, as Crowe’s gladiator Maximus was killed off at the end of the 2000 blockbuster, he will not be returning for Ridley Scott’s sequel.

“I have to admit to a certain level of jealousy,” he said, explaining that the emotion is a natural and human one but does not stop him from supporting the production.

“It was the peak of my youth,” he said, excited that other actors will be able to experience the awe and wonder he did over two decades ago.