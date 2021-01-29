Public Broadcasting Services has defended TV presenter Glen Falzon after he was accused of being partial and biased by the Nationalist Party.

The PN on Thursday filed a complaint about Falzon with the Broadcasting Authority, claiming “imbalance and lack of impartiality” in an interview he had with opposition leader Bernard Grech on the TVM show he presents, Insights.

During the January 15 interview, the PN leader had accused Falzon of asking irrelevant and partisan questions. Over the weekend, Grech accused the national broadcaster of serving as a "partisan" tool for the government's ends.

In its complaint to the broadcasting regulator, the PN had said that Falzon's questions and behaviour were "clearly inspired by and based on the partisan political narrative of the Labour Party".

Falzon has now been backed by PBS, which operates TVM. In a statement, PBS said that it had gone through the Insights interview which the PN had objected to and noted that Falzon had led the programme in a “professional and impartial” way.

It said it would be defending its position at the BA as soon as a hearing about the case is appointed, adding that journalists should not be pressured into being conditioned.