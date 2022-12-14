National broadcaster PBS on Wednesday said that it would be screening a documentary on the life of former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff - but only alongside another documentary about former Prime Minister George Borg Olivier.

Public Broadcasting Services was reacting to a Times of Malta exclusive revealing that it had blocked the screening of a four-part documentary about Mintoff, after some board members felt it would not sit well with viewers sensitive about the Mintoff years.

Times of Malta reported that Labour grassroot supporters were furious about the decision, and some even called for the government to intervene.

On Wednesday afternoon, PBS reacted by insisting that it would be airing the documentary, but only alongside a similar one about Borg Olivier.

Mintoff was a Labour Party leader, while Borg Olivier led the rival Nationalist Party.

PBS said that its board had asked the producers to produce another documentary about Borg Olivier.

"The decision was that it would be wise for these two documentaries to be announced and broadcast together," PBS said.

Mintoff and Borg Olivier's political lives ran in parallel for several years. Borg Olivier first became prime minister in 1950 and Mintoff in 1955.

Borg Olivier was again prime minister between 1962 and 1971, when Mintoff was Opposition leader, and then they reversed roles between 1971 and 1977, when Borg Olivier stepped down as leader of the Nationalist Party.

The Mintoff documentary was produced by private production company I Vision and was commissioned by the Foundation for National Celebrations to mark 10 years since Mintoff’s death.