A man with a pending money laundering case was taken to court again on Monday and charged with money laundering and breaching bail conditions set in his previous case.

Mario Brignone, 66, from Cospicua pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Police inspector Leanne Bonello explained that the police were following Brignone's tracks during investigations into a drugs case involving his son.

Police raided his son's home in Żabbar in connection with drug trafficking suspicions and investigations led them to the father's house, where they found almost €15,000 in cash.

Investigations revealed he had withdrawn some €8,800 in recent weeks, a court heard, with the police also finding plastic sachets they believed were being used for drug trafficking.

Brignone, a pensioner, receives just over €700 a month from a state pension, the court heard. He told the police that he has a gambling addiction.

Brignone was on police bail while investigations were under way. Police told the court that while he always kept to his appointments, they were concerned about potential tampering with evidence.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras ordered the freezing of the man's assets. She also turned down a request for bail and the man was remanded in custody.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for Brignone.

Lawyers Etienne Savona and Godwin Cini from Attorney General's office also prosecuted.