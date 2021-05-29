A substantial number of people turned up at the PN headquarters on Saturday, electricity bills and ID cards in hand, heeding a call by PN leader Bernard Grech earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, Grech pledged a €50 million refund to consumers who have been paying more for their electricity consumption since 2013.

He said that an analysis by the National Audit Office of Enemalta’s tariff structure had confirmed what the Nationalist Party had been saying for years: that consumers were being robbed millions of euros through additional payments as a result of the way their bills were being worked out.

Grech was reacting to a story revealed by Times of Malta that according to a draft report by the NAO, consumers could have paid “extra charges” totalling €6.5 million on their electricity and water bills.

Following Grech’s pledge, the party on Thursday invited the public to turn up at its headquarters on Saturday to register their interest in the refund scheme.

