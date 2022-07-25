More people are buying from local shops rather than online amid logistical headaches, increasing prices and improved delivery services by Maltese entrepreneurs.

As logistics problems at a global level persist, consumers are again turning to local shops for goods they had opted to purchase from abroad in recent years.

With inflation rising and prices of most items going up, many are again appreciating the convenience of buying items such as small furniture and electronic devices from outlets in Malta.

RELATED STORIES COVID-19 and online shopping

The CEO of the Malta Chamber of SMEs, Abigail Mamo confirmed the trend, telling Times of Malta it initially started when Brexit occurred.

“The UK was a major market for the direct acquisition of goods by consumers,” she said.

“Once the UK exited the EU and started being treated as a third country, consumers were no longer protected by EU consumer law and this carries a big risk for consumers. Brexit rules also make deliveries much lengthier and more expensive.

“Round about the same time, the costs of logistics started going up drastically and, so, planning delivery schedules became impossible.”

But these are not the only reasons why Maltese businesses “scored gains”, Mamo said.

On the local front, businesses’ online presence increased significantly in recent months and, soon enough, these became “more convenient than foreign consumer imports”.

“They were available online, covered by EU consumer law, offered free next-day delivery and, if there is an issue, you just return and get your money refunded or swap. All within a couple of days,” she said.

“Imports cannot match that level of convenience.”

Mamo said the chamber has long been highlighting such advantages as parts of efforts to encourage consumers to shop from local stores.

In the past, Mamo and her team would struggle to get some businesses onboard with offering their services online.

Business owners’ reluctance to launch online platforms would often put them at a disadvantage when they attempted to compete with shops abroad.

The chamber CEO also noted that, after the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a shift in people’s mentality and their appreciation for the “support local” concept has grown.