Xarabank host Peppi Azzopardi is offering his home to house migrants stuck at sea and has urged other families to do the same.

In a facebook post uploaded on Tuesday, Azzopardi said he had written to the prime minister about this initiative, and asked for families to call him if they are ready to help out.

“While I can understand the difficulties we have in being able to support more migrants I can’t understand how we can leave them there in the middle of nowhere in such danger,” he said.

“After discussions with my family we have decided we would be happy to open our home to these migrants and if you feel we cannot leave those people stranded, I am appealing to you to take action.”

Azzopardi said that after the migrants underwent the necessary health checks, they would welcome them into their home where they would observe the measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

He pleaded for people to understand that these migrants could not be returned to Libya.

“There is a war going on in Libya, we can’t send them there. I used to live in Libya, I have seen people whose bodies have been mutilated by torture. If we send these migrants back this is what is going to happen them,” he said.

Last Thursday, the government followed Italy in closing its harbours, leaving migrants stranded in boats.

Academics, NGOs the archbishop and people from all walks of life came out heavily against the decision and pleaded with the government to rescue the migrants.