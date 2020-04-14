As Malta and Italy look away, people are caught aboard rickety boats in the middle of sea.

A social media campaign focusing on this stark reality which migrants at sea currently face has been picking up speed, as activists remind authorities that "all lives matter".

Dozens of people have added their names – and faces – to the #Dontletthemdrown campaign, which began on Monday. Campaigners have come from all walks of life and ages.

The campaign, which was started by aditus foundation director Neil Falzon, is simple: write #DontLetThemDrown and #AllLivesMatter on a piece of paper, take a photo of yourself holding it up and share it on social media while tagging Prime Minister Robert Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Malta and Italy have both shut their ports to asylum seekers. Malta has also said that it cannot guarantee resources to come to the rescue of migrants in distress at sea, saying that all the country’s resources are tied up in the fight against the coronavirus.

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo argued that the European Union could help solve the impasse by setting up a €100 million humanitarian rescue mission for Libya, which continues to be ravaged by civil war.

The mission would provide food and medicines to people whose “only option is to turn to the sea”, Bartolo argued.