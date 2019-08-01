A man caught on camera slipping perfume into his pockets has been placed under probation after admitting to the theft, in the latest case of crime footage being shared on social media.

Reuben Galea, 44, from Msida, ended up arrested and arraigned after video showing him stealing from a beauty centre in Msida was uploaded to social media.

Inspector Colin Sheldon explained how Rapid Intervention Unit officers had spotted Mr Galea in the street after the video sparked a search for the suspect.

Mr Galea had admitted to stealing two men’s perfumes, a CR7 100ml and a 75ml Ferrari Scuderia worth €40.25 and €39 respectively.

The man, who apparently stole to sustain his drug addiction, was further charged as a recidivist.

In the light of the circumstances of the case, the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, declared that an effective jail term would not be opportune, placing the accused under a two-year Probation Order.

The court warned the man to cooperate with the probation officer who would be there to help him overcome his problems, to get back on the right track, whilst reporting regularly to the court on his progress.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel.

The arraignment continues a pattern of cases which investigators solved after video of the crime appeared on local social media feeds.

Earlier this week, a court heard how a suspect charged with breaking into a pizzeria to steal €30 was caught after video was shared online. Two weeks ago, a woman admitted to a series of handbag thefts after footage of her stealing a bag went viral.