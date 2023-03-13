The students' council is installing a free menstrual product dispenser at university after social workers flagged concern that some students do not afford period pads and tampons.

On Monday, Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) launched a ‘period locker’ in the women's bathroom, which will be stacked with menstrual hygiene products.

The locker will only be accessible during the day, and the KSU will be carrying out a weekly stock update. VJ Salamone Consumer Lines Ltd will be donating menstrual products.

KSU president Alex Gaglione told Times of Malta social workers at university have alerted the council about female students, mostly single mothers, who face socio economic issues and would benefit from such an incentive.

Other student organisations also flagged the issue of period poverty on campus.

Gaglione added that the majority of the council members were female: "we are very well aware that purchasing pads, tampons and liners isn't as easy for everyone as we might initially think".

"Period poverty is certainly an issue that is prevalent among our university community, and this way, students can avail of this service as much as they need to.”

Period poverty is a global issue that affects those who do not have access to safe, hygienic menstrual products or are unable to afford them.

How will the council ensure there is no abuse?

Gaglione said the council will be taking stock of the products but was also relying on people’s “decency”.

“We'd like to think people will make good use of the dispenser. If we see that there is a lot of abuse, we will move it somewhere else,” she said.

Last year, local NGO Blue Door English, which gives free English classes to migrants, started providing its female students with free menstrual products.

The NGO offers pads, tampons, menstrual cups, period underwear, breastfeeding pads, diapers and other hygiene products for free to its female students.

Then in November, the government said it will reduce VAT on menstrual products, as one of the measures which form part of a five-year strategy to mainstream gender equality.

The VAT rate on menstrual products will be set to the lowest possible in accordance with EU legislation and free menstruation products will be provided in schools to root out stigma.

The discussion on menstrual leave also made it to parliament a month ago when PL MP Rosianne Cutajar suggested that the House should consider introducing menstrual cycle leave.

She raised the topic after speaking to a young woman from Qormi who lost her job because she had to miss work due to painful periods.

After her suggestion, a local recruitment agency started granting its female employees 12 days of menstrual leave per year.

WFDM – an agency made up of nine separate companies - said that it will provide paid annual leave to female employees who experience painful and difficult periods which impact their job duties.

The leave will not be counted against their sick or vacation leave.