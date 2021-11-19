A planning authority board has indicated it will refuse a permit to convert a disused explosives factory in Dingli into a hotel.

The proposed development included plans for an expansive complex on a site of about 6,275 square metres.

The complex is split into 14 bungalows, each with its own swimming pool, as well as a management block and ancillary facilities, including a cesspit.

The former Pulvich fireworks factory is located in an area known as il-Qaws and is a designated Natura 2000 site in between L-Irdum ta’ l-Iħfar and Ix-Xagħra tal-Qaws.

However, a planning board meeting on Thursday indicated it would be refusing the permit.

The board will now draw up a report outlining its reasons to the applicant for refusing the permit. As per planning authority prodecure, another board meeting will then be held to ratify the decision to refuse.

Seven board members, including ERA chairman Victor Axiak, planning board chairman Vince Cassar, Dingli mayor Raymond Schembri, NGO representative Annick Bonello and board members Omar Vella, Duncan Mifsud and Saviour Debono Grech all indicated that they disagreed with the planning directorate’s recommendation to approve the project.

Moviment Graffitti welcomed the decision, which they said came about following huge public pressure.

Project architect Joe Grech reportedly described objections to the hotel project as “online blackmail”, insisting that it should be judged according to policy.