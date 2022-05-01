The Planning Authority (PA) has approved an application for two floors to be built above a 300-year-old niche in Xagħra in a development that objectors say will ruin the artefact and the quaint old street it lies on.

The niche is one of Gozo’s oldest, said to have been built by a grateful farmer whose family of six was captured by pirates but released after a ransom was paid.

The niche, whose statue is dedicated to the Assumption of the Madonna, will be restored along with the façade of the narrow house.

Two floors will be constructed above the dwelling on Triq Marsalforn and a swimming pool will be installed at the back.

Architect’s drawings showing the receding floor and the plans for the floors to be built in franka stone.

The planning commission approved PA/03170/21 earlier this month. It was filed by architect Alexander Bigeni on behalf of Tarcisio Cremona.

The developers revised the drawings four times to ensure the building, which forms part of the Urban Conservation Area, follows the recommendations received.

The Superintendent of Cultural Heritage had objected to the development as originally planned and recommended the façade of the two new floors be built in new Maltese stone, ġebla tal-franka, which has been incorporated in the revised plans.

The first floor of the project will be receded.

The culture watchdog approved the development following corrections to the roof level to bring it in line with the adjacent building.

Bigeni said the elevation had been wrongly scaled and was immediately corrected.

In recommending approval, the planning directorate said no interventions were planned on the façade and niche, save for restoration, “which would enhance the appearance of this historical building”.

Two floors will be built above the niche atop the narrow building, with a pool at the back

Hundreds of people had objected to the development, concerned about its detrimental impact on the streetscape and context of the authentic landmark and on the historical niche itself.

Environmental NGO Moviment Graffitti expressed concern about the impact of the development, saying the niche and the quaint village street would be ruined.

“We take into consideration all the changes and there are quite a few to this development but the building will still go through a drastic change, which, in the end, will change the surrounding area,” activist Andre Callus told Times of Malta.

“The niche is over 300 years old and carries so much heritage importance. It will be impacted by the development.

“What is happening to this one building is happening all over Gozo as we continue to see old buildings full of character and heritage being destroyed,” he added.

His comments were echoed by photographer and heritage activist Daniel Cilia.

“The superintendence had scheduled a number of niches around Malta and Gozo and we cannot understand why this one was not listed too,” he said.