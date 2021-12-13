Most of a centuries-old farmhouse in Xewkija described as a museum of Gozitan vernacular architecture was reduced to rubble over the weekend, despite several appeals for it to be preserved.

Photos taken at the site on Sunday by Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex reveal the extent of the demolition works carried out over the past few days.

The NGO was one of several that made last-ditch attempts to stop the farmhouse from being destroyed, as part of a development project to build 32 apartments in the Gozitan village.

Video: Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex

Those plans are being fronted by applicant Mark Falzon, with Angelo Portelli as the project’s architect.

Activists and NGOs have argued that the project should never have been approved, as vernacular architecture is protected by the Cultural Heritage Act.

The farmhouse before demolition works began. Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex

An initial planning application to build 38 apartments instead of the farmhouse was refused, with developers appealing that decision. While the appeal process was still pending, developers filed a second application for the property.

That second application was approved, despite the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage objecting as the building was of “evident vernacular and historical value” and the case officer also recommended refusal.

An aerial view of the site. The area marked in red has been demolished. Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex

But while the case officer in the initial application had flagged the building’s historical value as the first reason to refuse the application, the second case officer’s report made no mention of that.

NGOs described that omission as "inexplicable".

Scroll right to see more photos of the farmhouse. Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex