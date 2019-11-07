A male nurse has admitted hiding a camera inside a women’s toilet at Mater Dei Hospital.

Alexander Borg, 28, from Fgura was arraigned on Thursday morning, a month after the camera was found in a staff toilet inside the hospital's emergency department while it was being cleaned.

The hospital’s management was informed and the police were called in to investigate.

Police sources had told Times of Malta the device was found hidden behind a bin, with a power bank designed to extend its battery life attached to it. Both the power bank and device had run out of battery when they were found.

Prosecuting Inspectors Colin Sheldon and Sergio Pisani presented material evidence linked to the offence, including a report drawn up by hospital authorities and the incriminating footage seized from the nurse.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima turned down a request by the man’s lawyer for a ban on the publication of his name, after being told that the victims involved were not even aware of the wrongdoing.

The Court declared that there was no valid reason at law to uphold the request.

The court heard that Mr Borg has a psychological problem and the prosecution recommended a treatment order.

His lawyer Ishmael Psaila said Mr Borg, who appeared nervous throughout the case, was terribly sorry. "We may all go through a rough patch, which negatively affects us," Dr Psaila added.

He referred to a similar case of a spy camera involving a sports coach that had ended in suspended sentence.

Bail was granted against a €500 deposit, a personal guarantee of €5000, a curfew and a duty to sign the bail book every day.