Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

Remedies Pharmacy, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649);

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George’s Road, St Julian’s (2137 8657);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

■ The pharmacy at Malta International Airport opens between 8am and 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week.

■ The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays. The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ Today, the mobile blood donation unit will be at Żabbar parish church square between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.