Physiotherapy consultation will be offered over the phone through the national coronavirus helpline as from Monday.

To access this service, people who have a query related to physiotherapy can call the COVID-19 helpline 111. An agent will take their details and pass them onto a physiotherapist, who will then contact the client through a private telephone call to be able to assist remotely.

This service will be available as from Monday April 27 and will operate from Monday to Friday between 8am to 3pm.

TeleHealth Physio is led by the Allied Health Care Services Directorate within the Ministry for Health under the Director-General of Health Care Services in collaboration with the Malta Association of Physiotherapists, with support from the Department of Active Ageing.

Rita Micallef, director of Allied Health Care Services, said this service will induce positive effects for clients who are house-bound and may need reassurance.

President of the Malta Association of Physiotherapists Maria-Louisa Busuttil said that this much-needed service will be well received in such a critical time for the general public.

Earlier this month TeleHealth Physio launched televised daily movement classes for the elderly.