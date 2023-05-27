They came from across Malta and Gozo, young and old and from all walks of life, ready to make their voices heard to decry over-development.

Demonstrators chanted, crying out "xebbajtuna" (we're fed up) and "iż-żejjed kollu żejjed" ('enough is enough). They blew whistles. Some beat drums.

It was the signs and placards they carried, however, that arguably made the most noise.

Some were humourous - "even the introverts are here", one read - while others focused on wordplay.

"We said green, not greed," read one cardboard message at the Saturday morning protest in Valletta, called by a number of activist groups to demand a reform of planning and environmental laws.

Some demonstrators opted to send an educational message, holding placards that channelled old Labour leader Dom Mintoff or noting that a single tree absorbs 22kg of carbon every year.

Others had a very clear and singular message, like the protester who demanded more resources for the Environment Protection Unit.

For many others, Saturday's event was an opportunity to vent their frustration at the incessant churn of construction projects in seemingly every nook and cranny across Malta and Gozo.

"Enough is enough," read one large placard front and centre of the event.

It was sentiment the entire crowd could get behind.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

