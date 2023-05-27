Citizens, activists, politicians and social media influencers all came together in Valletta on Saturday to demand action to protect Malta’s environment, change planning policies and increase enforcement.

Crowds marched through the capital city, singing slogans to the sound of beating drums and holding placards as part of the national protest titled ‘Xebbajtuna’ (We’ve had enough).

Right at the front, among those holding the main banner and leading the march, were two outspoken Labour Party mayors - Gzira’s Conrad Borg Manche and Qala’s Pawlu Buttigieg.

Sandra Gauci, who was elected leader of ADPD earlier on Saturday, was also present, making the protest her first public appearance of the green party.

Others spotted included several PN MPs, independent electoral candidate Arnold Cassola, social media influencers and representatives of local environmental NGOs Flimkien ghal Ambjent Ahjar, Ghawdix, BirdLife and Din l-Art Helwa, among others.

Demonstrators walked up to Castille Square before making their way to Republic Street. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Crowds stretched from Great Siege Square, where some of the activists will address the protest march, to City Gate at the entrance to Valletta.

Demonstrators held a variety of placards with slogans reading ‘We said Green not Greed’, ‘Open spaces, stolen spaces’, Money is your God’, ‘Pigs without scruples,’ and ‘Zero enforcement,’ among others.

