Former Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici was laid to rest on Monday, two days after passing away, aged 89.
The Cospicua-born and raised Mifsud Bonnici served as prime minister between December 1984 and May 1987, having been chosen by Dom Mintoff as his successor.
The Mifsud Bonnici family turned down the offer of a state funeral because Mifsud Bonnici had declared in writing that he did not want such a burial.
The government, however, declared Sunday and Monday as days of mourning in memory of Mifsud Bonnici.
His funeral was held at a packed Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ħamrun, the town in which he lived for most of his adult life.
The funeral was attended, among others, by first lady Miriam Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, Speaker of the House of Representatives Anglu Farrugia, several ministers and parliamentary secretaries as well as MPs from both sides of the House.
The attendees also included former prime ministers Lawrence Gonzi and Joseph Muscat as well as several members of the legal profession.
Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Auxiliary Bishop Joe Galea Curmi, who is Mifsud Bonnici’s nephew, celebrated the funeral mass. People who gathered outside the church could follow the proceedings on a big screen.
Before the mass, the cortege passed from in front of the Labour Party headquarters in Ħamrun where members of the party, led by Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, paid their last respects.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us