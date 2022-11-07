Former Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici was laid to rest on Monday, two days after passing away, aged 89.

AFM soldiers carry Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici's coffin out of the church. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Cospicua-born and raised Mifsud Bonnici served as prime minister between December 1984 and May 1987, having been chosen by Dom Mintoff as his successor.

The Mifsud Bonnici family turned down the offer of a state funeral because Mifsud Bonnici had declared in writing that he did not want such a burial.

Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici's brother, Antoine, a former Nationalist minister, and his niece, PN MP Paula Mifsud Bonnici (right), arrive at the church for the funeral. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The government, however, declared Sunday and Monday as days of mourning in memory of Mifsud Bonnici.

His funeral was held at a packed Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ħamrun, the town in which he lived for most of his adult life.

The funeral mass was led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The funeral was attended, among others, by first lady Miriam Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, Speaker of the House of Representatives Anglu Farrugia, several ministers and parliamentary secretaries as well as MPs from both sides of the House.

The attendees also included former prime ministers Lawrence Gonzi and Joseph Muscat as well as several members of the legal profession.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Auxiliary Bishop Joe Galea Curmi, who is Mifsud Bonnici’s nephew, celebrated the funeral mass. People who gathered outside the church could follow the proceedings on a big screen.

Prime Minister Robert Abela at the funeral. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech is behind him. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Archbishop Charles Scicluna arrives at the funeral. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Civilians following the funeral on a big screen set up on the street in Ħamrun. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Ħamrun residents observe proceedings from their balconies. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Before the mass, the cortege passed from in front of the Labour Party headquarters in Ħamrun where members of the party, led by Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, paid their last respects.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia pay their respects outside Labour HQ. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Labour Party dignitaries stand outside party HQ. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli