The Malta Developers Association has criticised the Planning Authority for failing to take into account the effect of small developments on the overall streetscape, which it said was creating "eyesores" and "continuously ruining our urban areas".

In a statement on Tuesday, the developers' lobby referred to a recent construction in Marsalforn, where an extra floor was added to a single privately-owned unit forming part of a much larger development.

"MDA acknowledges that an eyesore results when these types of permits unfortunately are approved, even though they are in line with current planning policies," the association said. "This only results in ruining the entire perspective and design of the original development."

The MDA said it would be lobbying with the authorities for policy changes to ensure that such piecemeal development could no longer be approved.

"The Association also needs to ensure that additions and/or changes to the façades of existing developments can be approved only when they apply to a more holistic approach to prevent further uglification of certain localities.