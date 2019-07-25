In a recently-held survey, citizens were asked to list the issues that are preoccupying them most at present. The subjects that ranked the highest were the number of migrants coming to Malta, the conservation of our habitat and, lastly, the building frenzy.

In light of this, one could start to wonder whether the worries surrounding the construction industry, which is conducting itself without any sense, has anything to do with the destruction of our national and cultural aspects.

The building frenzy dominates the news agenda.

Even Gozo is being targeted by a few new and some old contractors. Gozo has been classified with the European Union as a ‘rural island’ and is therefore not classified as an ‘urban area’. It cannot possibly be the case for Gozo to be designated otherwise since I cannot qualify Victoria, Xagħra, Xewkija or Nadur as urban areas.

This designation has been put aside, and the Planning Authority is letting contractors – similar to Hannibal on Rome’s doorstep – destroy our culture, history and way of life. Building monstrosities, such as the ones shown in the submitted photographs, are ruining what Gozo has been praised and admired for until now. How can these monstrous permits be issued for the development of a 10-foot road in the heart of Marsalforn?

When issuing permits, the Planning Authority does not see or consider the general surroundings or any village core aspects. Instead, it decides only on paper and based solely on architects’ submissions. Laws have been established, but we also need to consider common sense along with people’s regard and their observations.

People have lost all hope that any kind of order could be established

Why should people from Malta always get to decide what is good or bad for Gozo? Why not set up a Gozo authority under the Gozo Ministry to issue permits? This will put pressure on the minister who has to win votes during elections. This way, we can be assured of having proper due diligence on any permit issued. Who in Malta cares how Gozitans feel or have their opinions vetted instead of having no contact with Gozo and its inhabitants?

Marsalforn and Xlendi

From two enjoyable summer villages enjoyed by many in the past, Marsalforn and Xlendi have been turned into nightmare summer locations.

There are shops, restaurants and encroachments galore, which are now legalised as these are occupied all year round. High buildings, restaurants that issue bills on a plain piece on paper, embankments blocked with pedestrians having to walk in the middle of the road and the Menqa area taken over from both sides are just a few of the nightmarish scenarios encountered.

Xlendi is becoming a summer nightmare.

Xlendi’s Għar Carolina is also blocked by restaurants; we can’t even walk in the main street and if one sits on beach benches you are frowned upon.

While complaining and grumbling, people have lost all hope that any kind of order could be established.

The high and mighty have taken over

I remember when, in the late 1980s, an encroachment structure in Xlendi was demolished by the Public Works Department. But it appears that, while such structures were illegal then, is it now permitted by the authorities.

People are rightly questioning what our islands have come to.

Everybody knows to which political faction I belong to.

There is no mistake about which party I support – that is, the Labour Party – but I also can and am able to criticise what I believe is wrong.

Strong action has to be taken by the authorities not to let the sharks and hyenas take over our islands.

Why are planning permits issued when the recommendations of the same Planning Authority officer responsible are not being heeded?

How can a notary submit a claim that a person lived in a particular place about a hundred years ago simply based on where she died, when, according to the parish records, this woman lived in the village core?

Who will be held accountable?The notary, the architect, the individuals or nobody?

I said that Hannibal was at our doors. Sadly, he has already arrived and destroyed the beauty that we citizens of Gozo and Malta have enjoyed for hundreds of years.

Progress is good; destruction is not. Gozo village core aspects must be protected, conserved and preserved both for us living at the present time and also for our descendants.

Lino DeBono is a former Labour MP.