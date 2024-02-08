The PL on Thursday approved trade unionist Jesmond Marshall as a candidate for the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Marshall worked in several hotels until 1984 when he joined the medical sector as a health assistant.

The PL said in a statement Marshall has been active within the party from the age of 15, when he joined the Għaqda Żgħażagħ Soċjalisti ta’ Santa Luċija.

In 1996 he started working at the shipyard, however, in 2003 he was one of the 900 workers who was made redundant.

He is the secretary of the metal and construction section within the General Workers' Union.

The party also approved Claudette Abela Baldacchino as a candidate.

On Monday Times of Malta reported that Abela Baldacchino was seeking a return to the European Parliament where she served as Labour MEP between 2013 to 2014.

A former One journalist, Abela Baldacchino later represented Malta as a member of the Committee of the Regions (CoR) of the EU and was vice-president of the Local Councils Association having served as deputy mayor of Qrendi.

She was also president of Labour's women's section.