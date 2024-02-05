Claudette Abela Baldacchino is to seek a return to the European Parliament where she served as Labour MEP between 2009 – 2014.

A former One media journalist, Abela Baldacchino later represented Malta as a member of the Committee of the Regions (CoR) of the EU and was vice-president of the Local Councils Association having served as deputy mayor of Qrendi. She was also president of Labour's women's section.

Abela Baldacchino is a graduate in social administration also holds a Master of Science in governance and management

In 2021 she was among a number of serving and former mayors and officials from a travel agency and the Local Councils Association who were cleared of fraud that allegedly took place 11 years previously in the purchase of flight tickets.

Her husband Kavin announced her nomination in a Facebook post saying she had been asked by Prime Minister Robert Abela to contest the election and after much thought she said yes.

Abela Baldacchino got 12,300 first count votes in the 2009 election, losing the seat to John Attard Montalto by few votes. Eventually, she was co-opted to the European Parliament after Louis Grech contested and was elected in the national election.