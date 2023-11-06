Bernard Grech accused the government of ignoring the people’s concerns on the rising cost of living, saying it was yet another certificate of incompetence of a Labour Party which riddled the country with corruption.

Speaking in parliament in his reaction to Budget 2024, the Nationalist Party leader laid out his party's vision for a PN government, saying the country deserved better after a “disturbing transformation” during the past 10 years and eight months.

“(A government) which departed from humility, that shows a lack of respect for principles of good governance and failed to respect the values of the Maltese and Gozitans,” he said.

During his two-hour speech, accompanied by rowdy support from the PN benches, Grech urged people to embrace his party’s vision and attacked the Labour government.

His speech often steered away from the financial projections made in the budget and instead focused on his vision for an alternative government, free of corruption and nepotism.

Grech criticised the PL government's “negative” changes in the past 10 years and eight months, including the way the party tarnished the country’s reputation and instead focusing on the “excessive” population growth which left a negative impact on people’s quality of life.

“Do you know Labour's biggest crisis? It corrupted minds. What we normally consider as bad is nowadays perceived as good and we attack what is good, making it seem as though it's bad. For the government, the good is theft, bribery, deception, forgery and fraud. This is Labour’s greatest crisis.”

He said the budget did not tackle any of the problems the population is facing, especially the rising cost-of-living, the increasing population, traffic issues or lack of green spaces.

He said that the government promised to introduced a “culture of resignations” to hold those responsible for scandals.

“Yet, on the contrary, today we see a number of ministers in front of us who were included in major scandals,” he said, highlighting, in particular, the Agriculture Minister’s heritage artefact in his garden, the drivers' racket scandal, and the disability racket scandal.

“And what happens, well business as usual. In the past 10 years, this country has ended up in an unusual situation.”

The cost-of-living crisis

He said the government has failed to address the rising cost of living, and that thousands are struggling to make ends meet by the end of the month.

Young couples rely on their parents to keep up with their expenses, and elderly continue to face discrimination at the rising cost of medicines.

Grech said the country’s inflation is now higher than the EU average and Maltese families are left facing the burden of increasing costs.

“And yet, the government continues to do nothing about this and does not want to address the challenges it causes,” he said.

It is not only the people who have lost faith in Abela addressing the cost-of-living crises but also the party’s own MEP Alex Agius Saliba.

“Agius Saliba also noted that many Maltese go to Sicily to shop because they believe prices are more reasonable than in Malta. Life in Malta is 30% higher than in places like Sicily,” he said.

A fair Malta?

Grech criticised the budget slogan 'A Fair Malta' stating that the government has actually impacted the quality of life negatively and left many more people vulnerable.

“Just last year we saw 86,500 vulnerable people receiving benefits from the cost-of-living cheques, but this year we will see 95,000 families receiving such benefits,” he said.

Grech said the country's debt continued to balloon to reach €10 billion under the premiership of Robert Abela.

“Finance Minister Clyde Caruana projected that the government would have incurred more debt than all previous finance ministers since Malta gained independence,” he said.

“To all those listening to us, let that sink in. Ten billion. And to make matters worse, the government continues to borrow more and more, and pay from our taxes €4 million a week on interest. Imagine what you could do with those millions, invest in our children’s education, in our elderly’s health care, and relieve some from the cost-of-living burden,” he said.

He accused the Labour Party of squandering millions in pledges and reports which never come to fruition, from blockchain to metro projects.

Moving on to the government’s economic model, Grech said the Labour Party steered Malta into a major crisis of overpopulation.

For the past 10 years, the government’s economic plan was solely centred on rapid population growth, showing it lacked a proper vision for the country.

And in the process of increasing population numbers, the government also exploited thousands of third-country nationals.

PN’s vision for a better Malta

On the contrary, the PN’s vision for the country is one of “hope and courage”, integrity, transparency, and responsibility, he said.

“Economic renewal is our second commitment, we will support an economic journey of transformation, an economic vision that values high-quality jobs over quantity,” he said, adding that Malta will no longer depend on foreign workers, but will invest in its own people and industries.

“We are determined to safeguard democracy. Our democracy is a precious treasure, we have to protect it and we are not afraid to do this.”

He said a Nationalist government would prioritise Malta’s financial and economic sector and ensure that the voice of every citizen is listened to.

“This is our vision of Malta. As a party, we can provide courage, hope and promise, that alongside the Maltese, we can make a better life for our country.”