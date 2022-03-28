Footage of the moment a Labour Party truck collided with a car on Sunday went viral but the real impact of the accident was only divulged at night.

Eight people, including a 28-year-old pregnant woman, were actually injured in the accident in Marsa, the police said on Sunday night.

The accident took place at around 2 pm on the busy Triq Aldo Moro as party supporters took to the streets soon after it was announced the Labour Party won the 2022 general election.

Footage that first appeared on Lovin Malta showed the moment the truck packed with Labour revellers collided with a smaller vehicle. The truck rear-ended the car in front of it, sending it straight into a Suzuki Swift ahead of it.

Source: Lovin Malta

Following the accident, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta that one person, a pregnant woman, was taken to hospital as a precaution following the collision, with no other injuries reported.

Yet, according to a police statement sent late on Sunday evening, eight people were hospitalised following the crash.

From those eight, seven were women, aged between 20 and 32, and the eight was a 24-year-old man.

A 28-year-old pregnant woman was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

The remaining seven were all certified as suffering from light injuries.

Police investigations showed the crash took place between a DAF trailer driven by a 33-year-old man from Żebbug, a Honda Fit driven by a 34-year-old man from Żabbar and a Suzuki Swift driven by a 24-year-old woman, also from Żabbar.

Police investigations in connection with the case are ongoing.

Hundreds of vehicles, some of dubious roadworthiness, were seen being driven haphazardly on the streets, while a number of open trucks carrying supporters celebrating their party's victory.

In another incident, three people were also hospitalised after a car they were in caught fire at around 1.15pm in Żejtun.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that a total of six accidents took place yesterday, but could only confirm two which were linked to general election celebrations.

‘Unacceptable, but unfortunately anticipated’

Consultant emergency physician Jonathan Joslin, called out how certain attitudes seen on the road on Sunday were unacceptable but "unfortunately anticipated".

“As a nation, we still need to understand that celebrations on the road for any reason, be it for political, religious, cultural or just plain sports should be carried out in a safe manner without risking life and limb of others around,” the member of the Malta Road Safety Council told Times of Malta.

“Stronger enforcement to obvious certain dangerous practices would have delivered fewer tears.”

Earlier this month, Joslin, along with other experts called for a drastic change in driving culture after the country recorded its 10th fatal accident since the start of the year.