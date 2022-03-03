Labour has promised to move towards an education system "where homework is not required".

Robert Abela made the pledge as part of a series of commitments on education announced during a meeting with teachers' unions.

The prime minister also promised to install air conditioning in all schools across Malta and Gozo, an "extensive investment" in modernising classrooms and a "strong" infrastructural investment in schools.

He committed to a "national level" debate on homework and students' free time.

"The country has to move towards an education system where homework is not required," the party said in a statement.

On conditions for teachers, the PL is promising "significant" increases in wages in the next five years, investment in continuous training and a reduction of admin work.

The PL also promised to pay kindergarten educators and learning support educators during their teaching practice.

Abella met with the Malta Union of Teachers and the Union of Professional Educators and reiterated a promise he made on Wednesday evening that a new Labour government would offer educators better conditions of work.

Abela presented the unions with a number of proposals he said his government would be implementing if re-elected.

Other proposals include integrating educators in research and decision making and setting up an "independent research centre to serve as an incubator for innovations in the educational sector".