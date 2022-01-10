An application for a permit to convert a disused explosives factory in Dingli into a hotel has been marked on the Planning Authority website as having been withdrawn by the applicant.

The proposed development included plans for an expansive complex on a site of about 6,275 square metres. It was planned to be split into 14 bungalows, each with its own swimming pool, as well as a management block and ancillary facilities, including a cesspit.

The former Pulvich fireworks factory is located in an area known as il-Qaws and is a designated Natura 2000 site in between L-Irdum ta’ l-Iħfar and Ix-Xagħra tal-Qaws.

The site is also adjacent to another two Natura 2000 sites and falls within a scheduled Area of Ecological Importance as well as an Area of High Landscape Value.

History of refusals

Since being licensed as a fireworks factory in 1987, applications have been submitted to build a store within the site in 1994, redevelop it into educational agricultural and residential use in 1997 and into a fireworks factory depot in 2009. All applications were refused.

In 2017, an application was submitted to redevelop the site into an “eco-spa and resort” but this was later withdrawn until a new application was submitted in 2020.

The news about the latest withdrawal was broken by activist group Moviment Graffitti which had fought hard for its refusal.

When the application was discussed by the Planning Authority in November, the majority of board members indicated they were going to go against the case officer’s recommendation to approve the permit.

The case was then postponed t allow the board to explain its reasons for refusal in a report. As per planning authority prodecure, another board meeting was meant to be held so that the board members could formally vote on the application.

However, the application was withdrawn at the request of applicant Maria Sant on behalf of Sunroute Hotels Ltd.

Public outcry

The application had been flooded with objections. Following a public outcry by Moviment Graffitti, 485 people wrote to the Planning Authority objecting to the development, citing the location in an Outside Development Zone covered under designations meant to protect the integrity of the site.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had also opposed the development, saying that the site of the former Pulvich factory should be rehabilitated.

“While noting that the site in question has been designated for use as an explosives factory so as to not pose potential hazard, the superintendence finds that works should not commit this site for development of a non-agricultural nature,” the SCH said in their submissions.

“The superintendence and the cultural heritage advisory committee express concern at the intensification of development as proposed, which would inevitably result in the formalisation of this significant rural and cultural landscape outside development zone,” it had added.