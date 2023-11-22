An application for a land reclamation project will be submitted to the Planning Authority next year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia told parliament on Wednesday.

He did not say where the project would be focused on, but said such projects made sense for the country as long as they were considered carefully.

Land reclamation projects have been muted by various administrations for years. Last April a land reclamation deal that will expand one of the freeport's two terminals was announced.

Also in April, the prime minister had said that preparatory works for land reclamation were ongoing, but did not offer any further details.

“It is natural that this will attract criticism and debate. Do not be afraid of criticism. Instead, fear the paralysis that comes when you stop taking decisions to avoid criticism,” he had said.

In 2018, the Environment and Resources Authority singled out the coast of Xgħajra as the only viable location for a “major” land reclamation project between Żonqor and Fort Ricasoli.

Opposition 'negative', lacking ideas on transport, infrastructure

Aaron Farrugia was speaking on Wednesday during the budget debate, in which he accused the Opposition of being negative and lacking solutions or hope.

He said the government had a hunger for change and competence to take the country forward and it was tackling traffic congestion.

Much progress had been made thanks to the recent opening of the Kirkop and Luqa flyovers. Other major projects included the coast road, the Kappara junction, central link, Marsa-Hamrun bypass, High Ridge and Triq Sant’ Andrija in Swieqi, the Regional Road, the airport and Luqa intersection, the Marsa junction and the Siġġiewi-Zebbuġ junction.

More was planned, including the Msida Creek project and a flyover to Paceville. Studies were being made to improve the situation at Tal-Barrani, he said.

The bus service was now free of charge for everyone and more electric buses were being imported.

The infrastructure, Farrugia said, needed to keep up with the economy. But what the Opposition was proposing was to shrink the economy as a solution.

In his address the minister made repeated comparisons between the infrastructure and transport situation under the PN, 10 years ago, and now. He said there were now seven times more cycle lanes than under the PN and there would be a continuous cycle lane from Sa Maison to Valletta.

Referring to comments about Transport Malta scandals, he recalled that in 2010 newspapers reported that 700 driving licences were upgraded irregularly, without the holders being submitted for tests.

He said a team would be set up to set higher standards in road building.

In the coming weeks, he said, the Road Safety Council would be strengthened by legislation, and a Transport Safety Investigations Commission would be set up to look into the causes of accidents.

Law enforcement was also being beefed up, with higher fines having been introduced. A new compound was being set up for the removal of cars found on the roads illegally.

Road congestion could improve only with better public transport, he said, and substantial investment was being made. Thirty new electric buses were imported recently and there would be more investment in buses, routes and frequency.

Replying to comments by shadow minister Adrian Delia, the minister said a Facebook post alleging irregularities in the granting of driving tags to foreigners had been seen to be wrong.

As for Y-plates, he said the government had liberalised the market, and that required removal of some regulations which had existed for years.

He said a tender had been issued for an Intelligent Transport System and timed parking zones. A Green Paper would be issued on proposals for parking just outside towns and villages.

On mass transport, he said one had to investigate the financial feasibility of a metro system. But what happened to PN proposals for a trackless tram?

He said that within Transport Malta, directorates would be set up for maritime, aviation and land transport so as ensure there was agility in decisions and promotion of the country abroad ahead of competitors.

Sliema pier to be inaugurated by year’s end

When he spoke on the maritime sector the minister said the ferry landing pier at Sliema – on which work has been going on for years – will start being used by the end of the year.

He said the Malta shipping register had doubled in 10 years and the owners of 25% of newly built ships were showing an interest in being registered under the Maltese flag.

Need for new airport terminal

Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis, who spoke after the minister, called for a new airport terminal to be built.

He said it was good for MIA to build new car parks and retail outlets but the terminal building was evidently becoming small with the increase of tourism, and a new building was therefore needed.

He also urged the government to act for the building that housed the Casino di Venezia at Vittoriosa to be rehabilitated and put to use especially as it was in a prominent location.

He also encouraged the government to go ahead with land reclamation project, saying they were useful to the economy from various sectors including renewable energy, social needs and the property aspect.