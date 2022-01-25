The Planning Authority has quashed an application for rezoning of an area outside the development zone which would have turned fields in Gharb into a road and a residential area.

Times of Malta had reported on November 3 that more than 1,000 people had objected to the 'outrageous' application.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Planning Authority said the application was a ‘non-starter’. It pointed out that the Development Planning Act Development precludes a change in zoning of sites located outside the development zone.

The application had sought the rezoning of 7,880 square metres of agricultural land in an ODZ area houses along Triq Mongur and Triq Birbuba.

NGO Graffitti had said at the time that the application showed a "flagrant disregard” for planning and development laws, and if approved, it would set “a very ugly precedent” and pave the way for further devastation of the Gozitan landscape.