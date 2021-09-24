All properties including commercial buildings in a number of streets where traffic is considerably higher than the norm are now eligible to benefit from the Planning Authority’s Irrestawra l-Faċċata scheme after the authority decided to extend the scheme by another two months.

The €2 million scheme was launched by the PA in July in collaboration with the Planning Ministry. To date, the authority received 145 submissions with the take-up of funds being close to €1.5 million.

Falling within the framework of the popular Irrestawra Darek Scheme, this grant scheme is seeking to regenerate a number of streets within town centres that are subjected to a high volume of traffic. The facades in these streets experience accelerated deterioration as a result of traffic pollution and require considerably more maintenance and restoration.

This extended scheme is open to owners of any property within the same areas defined in the original scheme.

These consist of the parts of the following streets lying within urban conservation areas: Triq d'Argens in Msida, Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp in Ħamrun/Sta Venera, Triq il-Wied in Birkirkara, Triq Stiefnu Zerafa, Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa, Triq Patri Feliċjan Bilocca and Triq Balbi in Marsa, Triq Bormla, Triq Ħal Tarxien and Triq Ħal Luqa in Paola, Triq Ħal Tarxien and Triq Paola in Tarxien and Triq il-Kbira in Rabat. In total, the scheme covers around five kilometres of street length.

Through this scheme, the authority is committing to finance 100% (up to €10,000 per property) of the expenses for the works related to maintenance, restoration or replacement of traditional façade elements including masonry, timber elements and wrought ironworks.

The grant also includes a maximum of €800 and €200 for professional fees and council permit fees respectively. The scheme will now close on November 30. More information is available from the authority’s website.