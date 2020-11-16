The Planning Commission has referred a new application for a large development in Naxxar, lying just metres away from the site of another proposed project, to the main board of the Planning Authority.

It is the board that normally decides on the country’s major development projects.

Commission chairman Martin Camilleri said the new application was on a larger area which is subject to other pending planning applications, so it would be better if these were determined by the board.

The latest proposal is for a development overlooking the trade fair grounds in Naxxar and adjacent to a proposed project of five blocks, each 10 storeys high, that last week was sent back to the drawing board by the PA board.

The commission referred the second proposal to the board as it was examining an application to excavate the site.

The project is for a four-storey block of 72 maisonettes, apartments and penthouses as well as 65 garages.

The 3,100-square-metre site is on a vacant plot at il-Gwejdja, partly facing Pjazza Celsi and surrounded by two new streets off Triq il-Markiz Scicluna.

The site, which is currently being used for agricultural purposes, lies partly within the Urban Conservation Area of Naxxar. This has prompted the Naxxar local council to file an objection.

The council also drew the PA’s attention to the number of large-scale projects being proposed for the area.

Three Grade I scheduled properties also lie close to the site – Torri Gauci and the adjoining residential property some 330 metres away, and Palazzo Parisio at a distance of just 150 metres.

The case officer has recommended the project for approval saying it is in line with the PA’s various policies.

The project adjacent to it is spread over five blocks of 10 storeys each and would incorporate a supermarket, shops, restaurants and 113 apartments.

It received objections from various stakeholders, including residents of nearby two-floor buildings, the local council and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

The planning commission has recommended the project for approval.

However, the majority of the PA’s board members are not happy with such a massive development so close to the urban conservation area. Rather than voting it down, the developer and his architect opted for a suspension so that they could revisit the plans.