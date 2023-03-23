The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) revoked a permit for a large apartment block in Balzan on Thursday and ordered a re-examination of the plans by the Planning Authority under new parameters.

The permit was granted by the Planning Authority in September.

The project, linked to developer Joseph Portelli through his business partner, Clifton Attard, would have seen the construction of 80 apartments, retail and office space, a bank, a restaurant, 69 basement garages, 70 car spaces, a gym, and a pool on the site of the abandoned Dolphin Centre.

Balzan local council, neighbouring residents Dorianne Mifsud, Rebecca Busuttil and Sarah Kennard and NGOs Din l-Art Ħelwa and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar filed the appeal.

The EPRT said a fresh revision of the plans should ensure that the maximum allowable height was in line with planning policy, with the maximum number of allowable floors capped at three with one receeded floor and an "adequate transition" with the surrounding properties.

The new plans must also clearly indicate the presence of two mature Ficus trees on site as well as the remaining features from the demolished historic Villino Birbal.

The existing nymphaeum must be adequately dismantled and re-integrated into the new plans according to a method statement approved by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

The tribunal also ordered an updated traffic generation report as well as reports about the management of rainwater and ventilation in the proposed building.

Objectors had accused the developer of 'salami slicing' the project to avoid the additional scrutiny of an environmental impact assessment.