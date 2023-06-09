The minister in charge of the elderly brushed aside calls for an inquiry into the faulty construction of the Cospicua home for the elderly on Friday insisting that a political decision to vacate the home and redevelop it has been taken.

Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela said that the home had been built by Labour and Nationalist governments "but this is not my business. I am not a detective, I am the minister responsible for the sector".

The home made headlines recently after it was announced that it will be shut down for extensive refurbishment. Residents were furious and upset at the news.

Active Ageing Minister Jo-Etienne Abela being questioned about the Cospicua Home. Video: Giulia Magri

Earlier this week, Abela said that the government must rebuild parts of the home because of faulty construction methods and because the concrete used in the ceiling “is not even fit for a simple pavement”.

While both Labour MEP Alfred Sant and the opposition have called for an inquiry to determine who should shoulder responsibility for the structural problems at the home, Abela dismissed the need for one.

"Will I order an inquiry? You know that I have ordered some in my year on this job when there were injuries, disappearances, deaths and abuse but this is different," he said.

The home, Abela noted, was built more than 20 years ago, and "thank God" there had been no injuries or fatalities.

"This is a health and safety issue, we cannot allow citizens in our country to receive a five-star service in one part of the country, and a lower standard service in Cottonera."

The home's foundation stone was laid by Sant in February 1997, when he was Prime Minister. It was then inaugurated by Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami in December 1999.

Abela said on Friday the decision to relocate the residents by June 20 was taken for safety reasons.

"I don't want anyone to get injured or worse. I have pledged that the place will be vacated by June 30. Beyond that date, I will not accept any responsibility for any injuries at that home."

Residents have expressed anger by hanging bedsheets from the balcony with messages such as “we are not leaving here” and “the elderly are not disposable” written on them. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier