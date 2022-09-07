The Foundation for Medical Services has applied for a permit to demolish one of the most dangerous wards at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Built in 1861, three-quarters of the ceilings at the psychiatric hospital in Attard have been condemned by architects who ordered that patients be moved to the more secure areas, leading to overcrowding in other wards.

Architects had declared rooms in most wards as being unsafe and ordered their immediate closure.

Ward 6 is one of those wards. Scaffolding was being used to support parts of the ceiling at risk of collapse. In some areas, architects instructed workers to install metal support jacks to hold old beams in place.

An application has now been filed to demolish the building, retaining just the façade, and instead build a modern ward with separate rooms, all with ensuite facilities.

The application itself contains few details about the project. However, sources said the proposal was to demolish an existing ward which was beyond structural repair.

Since the building has cultural heritage value, the proposal was to retain the façade and rebuild the interior. The project is part of the government’s plan for the improvement of the hospital.

The application was filed following several development notification orders covering emergency works to make dangerous structures safe, including through the replacement of concrete and timber beams with stone slabs and steel beams with stone slab roofs.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry confirmed that the application had been filed to reconstruct two mixed admissions wards covering a total area of around 1,400 square metres.

The closed block consists of a number of dormitories along with common areas, treatment rooms and staff areas. The block also includes an orange garden which was sealed after it was deemed unsafe for patients.

The main focus of the design is on introducing natural light within the building to enhance patient well-being, providing the necessary safety features and bringing the building up to the current healthcare standards

The spokesperson said the project was part of major refurbishment works. The new building was designed to accept male patients with dual diagnosis.

“The proposal includes two wards with patient bedrooms and a number of ancillary facilities,” the spokesperson said.

“All patient areas will be designed to be anti-ligature and anti-vandal.

“The ward will also include designated staff facilities. The garden will be made safe and accessible to patients.”

The proposal for this block includes retaining parts of the original building fabric and several proposed contemporary extensions.

According to the plans, modern materials will be used that will be in harmony with the original built fabric and will allow it to cater for its new use according to current healthcare standards.

“The main focus of the design is on introducing natural light within the building to enhance patient well-being, providing the necessary safety features and bringing the building up to the current healthcare standards,” the spokesperson added.

The Planning Authority has a specific policy covering Mount Carmel Hospital which favourably considers refurbishment works, structural alterations and additions aimed at ensuring its proper functioning.

The policy specifies only the development of ancillary uses and facilities that directly serve the hospital function will be allowed.

According to the policy, given that the hospital was a building of historical and architectural value, the Planning Authority pledged to ensure that proposed works will not adversely affect the conservation value of the building.

Last year, the PA approved the demolition of a block just outside the hospital’s gates, adjacent to the parking area, replacing it with a garden.