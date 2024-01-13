Plans to convert San Anton Garden’s conservatory into two multi-purpose halls have sparked concerns by objectors who fear the tranquility of the area is about to be disrupted and the gardens potentially damaged.

The concerns were raised in a series of objections submitted to the Planning Authority to Project Green’s proposal to replace the existing listed conservatory in the popular public gardens with two halls containing movable partitions.

Calling the plans an indication of “eventual commercial use”, the objectors said events held there would cause noise pollution, restrict public access, and lead to damage being caused to the Grade 1-listed site.

“Such commercial uses would require amplified music and the transportation of catering supplies into the venue, which would cause great harm to the already damaged flagstone paths,” the objectors wrote.

“This could also lead to the closure of the garden during public access hours... [and] further aggravate existing traffic and parking problems in the area,” they said.

Describing the area as a “green oasis of peace and nature”, the objectors said the site should instead be used for research and education, to grow plants and cultivate indigenous species.

Responding to questions, however, Project Green said no commercial activities will be allowed within the restored structure. The area is intended to serve for educational purposes, art exhibitions and similar activities, it said.

“[The structure] was designed in line with the existing vernacular features of the site and in full consultation with all relevant stakeholders, in particular the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

Under the plans submitted by Project Green, the conservatory, which at present is dilapidated and has had several of its windows shattered, would be transformed into two multipurpose halls divided by foldable partitions.

It will take up the same space as the existing structure, but will be made of galvanised white steel, arched glass panes and what appears to be decorative iron work around the windows.

The aviaries will be replaced with a new structure built according to the existing design. The plans have not yet been approved by the PA.

The bird cages

No objections from heritage watchdog

Calling possible commercial use of the gardens a “disaster,” environmental NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar coordinator Astrid Vella questioned why the Superintendent for Cultural Heritage signed off on the plans while the PA’s own Design Advisory Committee requested further information.

“It’s shocking that while the design committee – which is not responsible for heritage – voiced its concerns, the SCH saw fit to green light a project which could be highly damaging to the character and heritage value of the gardens,” she said.

In its submission to the PA, the SCH favourably noted plans to “restore the best-preserved bird cage within the proposal,” and said it had no objection to the other cages and conservatory being replaced.

Asking for further information about the plans, however, the design committee called the project description “incomplete since the replacement use is not indicated”.

The plans submitted by Project Green. Photo: Planning Authority

Restoration

The new structures are part of the government’s plans to fully rehabilitate and restore the Grade 1 garden to its former glory.

The botanical haven for mature trees and several species of birds is one of the largest and most conserved on the island. It was laid out during the time of the Knights but has seen better days.

Several paths and areas of the garden were extensively damaged over time and Times of Malta reported last June that parts of it were closed to the public for repairs.

People have been urging the government to restore the garden for years. Among them, the man living next to the gardens himself – President George Vella – who in 2019 urged then Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia to restore the gardens after receiving a barrage of public criticism about its state.

The interior, too, has seen better days.

This is the third time Project Green made headlines this week, after Times of Malta revealed on Wednesday that CEO Steve Ellul was planning to resign to run for the European Parliament election and after it was announced, on the same day, that former MFSA CEO Joe Cuschieri was appointed in his stead.

Project Green is the newest government agency set up last year to deliver on one of Labour’s most ambitious electoral promises – to spend €700 million on restoration of gardens, urban greening, and creation of new, green, public open spaces.